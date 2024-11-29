Fastest to 2000 Test runs, Harry Brook leaves Gilchrist behind

4. Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist reached the 2000-run mark in Test after facing 2483 balls
3. Tim Southee
Southee is the third-fastest to 2000 runs in Test cricket. He reached the milestone after facing 2418 balls
2. Harry Brook
Harry Brook is the second-fastest to reach 2000 runs in Test cricket. Brook scaled the milestone after facing 2300 balls
1. Ben Duckett
Duckett is the fastest to 2000 Test runs. He reached there after playing 2293 balls
