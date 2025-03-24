Fastest to 10 wins as captain in IPL, Pat Cummins breaks two IPL-winning captains' record
Image Source : BCCI/IPL/Getty
Pat Cummins's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) blew away Rajasthan Royals in their campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. SRH picked up from where they left off in IPL 2024 and in just his 17th game, Cummins notched up his 10th win as captain for SRH. Do you know who was the fastest?
Image Source : Getty
Shreyas Iyer (DC) - 18 matches (2018-19)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
MS Dhoni (CSK) - 18 matches (2008-09)
Image Source : Getty
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 17 matches (2011-2013)
Image Source : AP
Gautam Gambhir (DD, KKR) - 17 matches (2009-2011)
Image Source : Getty
Virender Sehwag (DD) - 17 matches (2008-09)
Image Source : Getty
Steve Smith (PWI, RPS, RR) - 15 matches (2012-2017)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Hardik Pandya (GT) - 14 matches (2022)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Anil Kumble (RCB) - 14 matches (2009-10)
Image Source : Getty
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 13 matches (2013)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shane Warne (RR) - 12 matches (2008)
Image Source : Getty
