Fastest to 10 wins as captain in IPL, Pat Cummins breaks two IPL-winning captains' record

Pat Cummins's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) blew away Rajasthan Royals in their campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. SRH picked up from where they left off in IPL 2024 and in just his 17th game, Cummins notched up his 10th win as captain for SRH. Do you know who was the fastest?

Shreyas Iyer (DC) - 18 matches (2018-19)

MS Dhoni (CSK) - 18 matches (2008-09)

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 17 matches (2011-2013)

Gautam Gambhir (DD, KKR) - 17 matches (2009-2011)

Virender Sehwag (DD) - 17 matches (2008-09)

Steve Smith (PWI, RPS, RR) - 15 matches (2012-2017)

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 14 matches (2022)

Anil Kumble (RCB) - 14 matches (2009-10)

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 13 matches (2013)

Shane Warne (RR) - 12 matches (2008)

