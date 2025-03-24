 Fastest century in IPL by Indians; Ishan Kishan leaves Kohli, Sehwag behind

Image Source : Getty/BCCI/IPL

Ishan Kishan slammed the joint-second fastest ton by an Indian in the IPL as he achieved his maiden century in the tournament and the fourth overall in T20 cricket. On his SRH debut, Kishan smashed a 45-ball hundred as the Orange Army bullied Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 campaign opener. Take a look at fastest IPL tons by Indian players-

Image Source : Getty

37 balls - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI (Mumbai, 2010)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

45 balls - Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) vs RR (Sharjah, 2020)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

46 balls - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RR (Chennai, 2010)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

47 balls - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs KXIP (Bengaluru, 2016)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

48 balls - Virender Sehwag (DD) vs Deccan Chargers (Hyderabad, 2011)

Image Source : Getty

49 balls - Wriddhiman Saha (KXIP) vs KKR (Bengaluru, 2014)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

49 balls - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG (Kolkata, 2022)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

49 balls - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) vs MI (Mumbai, 2023)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

49 balls - Suryakumar Yadav (MI) vs GT (Mumbai, 2023)

Image Source : AP

49 balls - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI (Ahmedabad, 2023)

Image Source : Getty

