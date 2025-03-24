Fastest century in IPL by Indians; Ishan Kishan leaves Kohli, Sehwag behind

Ishan Kishan slammed the joint-second fastest ton by an Indian in the IPL as he achieved his maiden century in the tournament and the fourth overall in T20 cricket. On his SRH debut, Kishan smashed a 45-ball hundred as the Orange Army bullied Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 campaign opener. Take a look at fastest IPL tons by Indian players-
37 balls - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI (Mumbai, 2010)
45 balls - Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) vs RR (Sharjah, 2020)
46 balls - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RR (Chennai, 2010)
47 balls - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs KXIP (Bengaluru, 2016)
48 balls - Virender Sehwag (DD) vs Deccan Chargers (Hyderabad, 2011)
49 balls - Wriddhiman Saha (KXIP) vs KKR (Bengaluru, 2014)
49 balls - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG (Kolkata, 2022)
49 balls - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) vs MI (Mumbai, 2023)
49 balls - Suryakumar Yadav (MI) vs GT (Mumbai, 2023)
49 balls - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI (Ahmedabad, 2023)
