Fastest centuries by Indians in IPL, Priyansh Arya storms in top 3

8 - Wriddhiman Saha: 49-ball century for KXIP vs KKR in IPL 2014
7 - Virender Sehwag: 48-ball hundred for Delhi vs Deccan Chargers in IPL 2011
6 - Virat Kohli: 47-ball ton for RCB vs KXIP in IPL 2016
5 - Murali Vijay: 46-ball hundred for CSK vs RR in 2010
4 - Ishan Kishan: 45-ball hundred for SRH vs RR in 2025
3 - Mayank Agarwal: 45-ball ton for KXIP vs RR in 2020
2 - Priyansh Arya: 39-ball century for PBKS vs CSK in 2025
1 - Yusuf Pathan: 37-ball ton vs MI in 2010
