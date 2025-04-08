 Fastest centuries by Indians in IPL, Priyansh Arya storms in top 3

Fastest centuries by Indians in IPL, Priyansh Arya storms in top 3

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

8 - Wriddhiman Saha: 49-ball century for KXIP vs KKR in IPL 2014

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

7 - Virender Sehwag: 48-ball hundred for Delhi vs Deccan Chargers in IPL 2011

Image Source : Getty

6 - Virat Kohli: 47-ball ton for RCB vs KXIP in IPL 2016

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

5 - Murali Vijay: 46-ball hundred for CSK vs RR in 2010

Image Source : Getty

4 - Ishan Kishan: 45-ball hundred for SRH vs RR in 2025

Image Source : Getty

3 - Mayank Agarwal: 45-ball ton for KXIP vs RR in 2020

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2 - Priyansh Arya: 39-ball century for PBKS vs CSK in 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

1 - Yusuf Pathan: 37-ball ton vs MI in 2010

Image Source : Getty

Next : 8 uncapped players to score century in IPL, Priyansh Arya joins elite list

Click to read more..