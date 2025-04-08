 8 uncapped players to score century in IPL

Shaun Marsh was the first uncapped player to score a century in the IPL. He scored for Punjab against Rajasthan in 2008.

Manish Pandey scored against Deccan Chargers in 2009.

Playing for Kings XI Punjab, Paul Valthaty scored a century against CSK in 2009.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) scored a century against Rajasthan Royals in 2021.

Rajat Patidar (RCB) scored a ton against Lucknow Super Giants in 2022.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) scored a century against Mumbai Indians in 2022.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) scored a ton against Delhi Capitals in 2023.

Priyansh Arya is the latest addition with a century against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

