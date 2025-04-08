Shaun Marsh was the first uncapped player to score a century in the IPL. He scored for Punjab against Rajasthan in 2008.
Manish Pandey scored against Deccan Chargers in 2009.
Playing for Kings XI Punjab, Paul Valthaty scored a century against CSK in 2009.
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) scored a century against Rajasthan Royals in 2021.
Rajat Patidar (RCB) scored a ton against Lucknow Super Giants in 2022.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) scored a century against Mumbai Indians in 2022.
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) scored a ton against Delhi Capitals in 2023.
Priyansh Arya is the latest addition with a century against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
