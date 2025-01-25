 Country-wise leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy history

Tamim Iqbal is the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in Champions Trophy history. He played four matches, scoring 293 runs in 2017.

Eoin Morgan played 13 matches in the Champions Trophy, scoring 439 runs. He is the leading run-scorer for England in the competition as Joe Root stands second with 431.

Former captain Stephen Fleming amassed 441 runs in 13 matches in the Champions Trophy. He scored 96 runs than second-placed Kane Williamson.

Mohammad Yousuf is the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. He scored 484 runs in 13 matches.

Ricky Ponting amassed 593 runs in 18 matches in the Champions Trophy. He is the eighth-leading run-scorer in the tournament's history.

Jacques Kallis made 653 runs in 17 matches in the Champions Trophy. He is the sixth-leading run-scorer in the competition.

Shikhar Dhawan is India's leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy with 701 runs to his name in 10 matches. He is the third-leading run-scorer in the tournament's history.

Mahela Jayawardene made 742 runs in 22 matches. He is the second-leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

Chris Gayle tops the list of most runs in Champions Trophy history. The former West Indies cricketer scored 791 runs in 17 matches.

