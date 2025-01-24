Players to hit more sixes than Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav is a run-basher in T20 cricket since his debut in 2021
Suryakumar has hit 145 sixes in 79 T20I matches
Here is the list of five players who have hit more sixes than SKY in T20I cricket
5 - Jos Buttler has hit 148 sixes in 130 T20I matches
4 - Nicholas Pooran has 149 maximums in 106 T20Is
3 - Muhammad Waseem has 158 maximums in 69 T20I games
2 - Martin Guptill has 173 sixes to his name in 122 T20Is
1 - Rohit Sharma leads the tally with 205 sixes in 159 outings
