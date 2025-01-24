 Players to hit more sixes than Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is

Players to hit more sixes than Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is

Image Source : Getty

Suryakumar Yadav is a run-basher in T20 cricket since his debut in 2021

Image Source : Getty

Suryakumar has hit 145 sixes in 79 T20I matches

Image Source : Getty

Here is the list of five players who have hit more sixes than SKY in T20I cricket

Image Source : Getty

5 - Jos Buttler has hit 148 sixes in 130 T20I matches

Image Source : Getty

4 - Nicholas Pooran has 149 maximums in 106 T20Is

Image Source : Getty

3 - Muhammad Waseem has 158 maximums in 69 T20I games

Image Source : Getty

2 - Martin Guptill has 173 sixes to his name in 122 T20Is

Image Source : Getty

1 - Rohit Sharma leads the tally with 205 sixes in 159 outings

Image Source : Getty

Next : No Mohammed Shami, Sundar in; India's probable Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs England

Click to read more..