6 Captains with 100% win record in pink-ball Tests

1. AB de Villiers: South Africa played one pink-ball Test under his captaincy and beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
2. Rohit Sharma: Rohit has captained India in only one pink-ball Test. India beat Sri Lanka in that match by 238 runs
3. Ben Stokes: Stokes has captained England in only one pink-ball Test and they defeated New Zealand by 267 runs
4. Suranga Lakmal: Lakmal captained Sri Lanka in only one pink-ball Test and they defeated West Indies by four wickets
5. Steve Smith
Steve Smith: Steve Smith led Australia six times in pink-ball Tests and won all six
6. Tim Paine
Tim Paine: Tim Paine captained Australia in four pink-ball Tests and won all four
Next : 5 Indians likely to play pink-ball Test for first time
Click to read more..