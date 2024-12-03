 6 Captains with 100% win record in pink-ball Tests

Image Source : Getty Images

1. AB de Villiers: South Africa played one pink-ball Test under his captaincy and beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs

2. Rohit Sharma: Rohit has captained India in only one pink-ball Test. India beat Sri Lanka in that match by 238 runs

3. Ben Stokes: Stokes has captained England in only one pink-ball Test and they defeated New Zealand by 267 runs

4. Suranga Lakmal: Lakmal captained Sri Lanka in only one pink-ball Test and they defeated West Indies by four wickets

Steve Smith: Steve Smith led Australia six times in pink-ball Tests and won all six

Tim Paine: Tim Paine captained Australia in four pink-ball Tests and won all four

