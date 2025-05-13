9/10 - Shreyas Iyer has probably been the most improved player and captain in this year's IPL. Iyer, being the IPL-winning captain from last year for KKR, justified his massive price tag, has scored runs consistently at a certain tempo and has led the Punjab Kings from the front. One more win and PBKS will be in the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade

Image Source : BCCI/IPL