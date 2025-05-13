Indians who made Test debut under Virat Kohli's captaincy and faded away

Shahbaz Nadeem played 2 Tests from 2019 to 2021 and picked 8 wickets. But he never got to play a game again
Karn Sharma made his Test debut in 2014 against Australia and took 4 wickets, but he never played again.
Naman Ojha played only 1 Test, scored 56 runs in two innings vs Sri Lanka in 2015. But he never got another opportunity
Jayant Yadav played 5 Test matches under Kohli after making his debut in 2016. But he faded away despite faring decently as an all-rounder
Hanuma Vihari made his Test debut in 2018 and did really well in the middle order. But he is nowhere close to the Test team, having last played for India in 2022.
Mayank Agarwal played 15 Tests under Kohli after making his debut in 2018. But he was dropped from the team in 2022 and has never got a chance since.
Karun Nair made his Test debut in 2016 and also slammed a triple century against England. But he hasn't played since 2017 and is now again close to a Test recall.
