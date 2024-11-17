 Full schedule of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

1st Test: Perth (November 22-26) | Start time: 7:50 AM IST

2. Warm-up match between India A and Prime Minister's XI: November 30 to December 1 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra | Start time: 9:10 AM

2. 2nd Test: Adelaide Oval (Pink-ball Test) | December 6-10 | Start time: 9:30 AM

3. 3rd Test: Brisbane, The Gabba (December 14-18) | Start time: 5:50 AM

4. 4th Test: Melbourne Cricket Ground (Boxing Day Test) | December 26-30 | Start time: 5: 00 AM IST

5. New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 3-7) | Start time: 5:00 AM

India are second on the WTC points table

Team India need to win the series 4-0 to qualify for the WTC final without depending on other results

