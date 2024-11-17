1st Test: Perth (November 22-26) | Start time: 7:50 AM IST
2. Warm-up match between India A and Prime Minister's XI: November 30 to December 1 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra | Start time: 9:10 AM
2. 2nd Test: Adelaide Oval (Pink-ball Test) | December 6-10 | Start time: 9:30 AM
3. 3rd Test: Brisbane, The Gabba (December 14-18) | Start time: 5:50 AM
4. 4th Test: Melbourne Cricket Ground (Boxing Day Test) | December 26-30 | Start time: 5: 00 AM IST
5. New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 3-7) | Start time: 5:00 AM
India are second on the WTC points table
Team India need to win the series 4-0 to qualify for the WTC final without depending on other results
