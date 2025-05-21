Batters dismissed by Digvesh Rathi in IPL 2025 - full list of names in LSG spinner's notebook

Digvesh Rathi, the Delhi mystery spinner, has become a bankable bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in his debut season itself, taking 14 wickets in 12 matches. However, more than his bowling and the number of wickets that he has taken, he has made headlines for his celebrations and is now getting suspended for a match after the third warning
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Digvesh Rathi's celebration turned into an altercation when Abhishek Sharma didn't like what the LSG spinner did after taking his wicket and both got into a verbal spat during the LSG vs SRH clash. Thankfully, both came to good terms after the game and were seen shaking hands
Image Source : Getty
Ishan Kishan was the second batter to be dismissed on the day by Rathi during the LSG vs SRH clash on May 19
Image Source : Getty
Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings is the only batter to be dismissed by Digvesh Rathi twice - first in Lucknow and then in Dharamsala earlier this month
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Axar Patel was the first batter to get out to Digvesh Rathi, caught by Nicholas Pooran during DC vs LSG match at Vizag
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Rathi sent back Vipraj Nigam also in the same game to get his second wicket on IPL debut
Image Source : AP
Rathi had gone for runs in the second game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (1/40) but sent back Aniket Verma
Image Source : AP
Priyansh Arya's wicket brought out the notebook celebration for the first time in IPL 2025 from Rathi since both are Delhi boys and friends and even played for the same team in the Delhi Premier League
Image Source : AP
Naman Dhir was cleaned up by Rathi in the LSG vs MI clash, in which he won the POTM award for his figures of 1/21
Image Source : AP
Rathi dismissed his idol Sunil Narine and began ticking off names on his list on the ground itself, rather than on his hands while looking at the batsman to save himself from getting fined
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Jos Buttler was Digvesh Rathi's next victim in Lucknow during LSG vs GT clash
Image Source : AP
Vijay Shankar was dismissed by Digvesh Rathi in the LSG vs CSK clash
Image Source : AP
Digvesh Rathi sent back dangerous-looking Ryank Ricelton at Wankhede Stadium during MI vs LSG clash
Image Source : AP
Apart from Prabhsimran, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer also got out to Rathi in the Dharamsala game
Image Source : Getty
