The race to the IPL 2025 playoffs is down to two teams after Lucknow Super Giants got knocked out of the tournament
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the only teams remaining in the hunt for the one remaining place in the playoffs.
Here is how MI can qualify for the playoffs
Mumbai Indians are currently placed in fourth place in the IPL 2025 points table with 14 points in 12 matches
MI face Delhi Capitals, their playoffs rival, and Punjab Kings next
If MI win both matches, they will get to 18 points and earn a sure shot entry into the playoffs
However, if they win one, they can still go through
If MI beat DC and lose to PBKS, MI will earn an official entry in the playoffs, as DC, who are at 13 points, can get to a maximum of 15 even if they beat PBKS
If MI lose to DC and win against PBKS, they will be on 16. They will then hope DC to lose against PBKS or else DC will go through
