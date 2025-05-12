Batsmen with fewer ODI centuries for India than Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana smashed her 11th ODI century, laying foundation of India's 97-run win in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka in Colombo as the Women in Blue piled on a huge score of 342/7 after choosing to bat first. Mandhana surpassed Tammy Beaumont to now be in third place on the list of most centuries in women's ODIs. Do you know Indian male stars who have fewer tons than Mandhana in ODIs? Take a look-
Former India captain MS Dhoni has 10 centuries to his name in ODIs, however, nine have come for India. Dhoni scored the remaining one hundred for Asia XI against Africa XI in the Afro-Asia Cup 2007. For India, Dhoni has 9 centuries in ODIs, scoring 10,599 runs in 294 innings in the format
Shubman Gill - 8 hundreds in 55 innings
KL Rahul - 7 hundreds in 79 innings
Mohammad Azharuddin - 7 hundreds in 308 innings
VVS Laxman - 6 hundreds in 83 innings
Navjot Singh Sidhu - 6 hundreds in 127 innings
Ajay Jadeja - 6 hundreds in 179 innings
Shreyas Iyer - 5 hundreds in 65 innings
Suresh Raina - 5 hundreds in 194 innings
