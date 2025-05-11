Virat Kohli's strike rate in powerplay in each IPL season since 2016

In 2016, Virat had a strike rate of 119.55 in the powerplay.
Virat Kohli had a strike rate of 120.80 in the powerplay in 2017.
Virat Kohli had a strike rate of 139.54 in the powerplay in IPL 2018.
In IPL 2019, Virat Kohli had a strike rate of 138.95 in the powerplay.
Virat Kohli had a strike rate of 109.45 in the powerplay in IPL 2020.
In IPL 2021, Virat Kohli had a strike rate of 130.27 in the powerplay.
Virat Kohli had a strike rate of 116.78 in the powerplay in IPL 2025.
Virat Kohli had a strike rate of 136.81 in the powerplay in IPL 2023.
Virat Kohli had a strike rate of 161.47 in the powerplay in IPL 2024.
Virat Kohli has a strike rate of 153.52 in the powerplay of the ongoing IPL 2025.
