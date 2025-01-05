 Babar Azam vs Rohit Sharma: Stats comparison after 57 Test matches

Babar Azam vs Rohit Sharma: Stats comparison after 57 Test matches

Babar Azam has played 57 Tests, Rohit has featured in 67

Babar has made 4190 runs in 57 Tests

Rohit had 3977 runs in his first 57 Tests

Babar made his runs at an average of 44.11 in 104 innings

Rohit's runs in his first 57 Tests came at 45.19 in 98 outings

Babar has nine centuries and 29 fifties

Rohit had 11 tons and 16 half-tons in 57 Tests

Babar has eight ducks to his name

Rohit bagged five ducks in 57 Tests

