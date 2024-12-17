Babar Azam's performance in his last 11 International innings

11 - Babar Azam made 30 off 71 balls vs England in the 1st innings of the 1st Test in October 2024
10 - He scored 5 from 15 balls in the second innings
9 - 37 off 44 balls vs Australia in the 1st ODI of a three-match series
8 - 15* off 20 balls vs Australia in the 2nd ODI
7 - 28* off 30 balls vs Australia in the 3rd ODI
6 - 3 off 2 balls vs Australia in the 1st T20I of three-match series
5 - 3 off 3 balls vs Australia in the 2nd T20I
4 - 41 off 28 balls vs Australia in the 3rd T20I
3 - He was dismissed for 0 (4) in the 1st T20I against SA
2 - Babar made 31 from 20 balls in the 2nd T20I vs SA
1 - 23 off 38 balls vs South Africa in the 1st ODI of the three-match series
Next : Top teams that have not qualified for Champions Trophy 2025
Click to read more..