 Babar Azam's performance in his last 11 International innings

11 - Babar Azam made 30 off 71 balls vs England in the 1st innings of the 1st Test in October 2024

10 - He scored 5 from 15 balls in the second innings

9 - 37 off 44 balls vs Australia in the 1st ODI of a three-match series

8 - 15* off 20 balls vs Australia in the 2nd ODI

7 - 28* off 30 balls vs Australia in the 3rd ODI

6 - 3 off 2 balls vs Australia in the 1st T20I of three-match series

5 - 3 off 3 balls vs Australia in the 2nd T20I

4 - 41 off 28 balls vs Australia in the 3rd T20I

3 - He was dismissed for 0 (4) in the 1st T20I against SA

2 - Babar made 31 from 20 balls in the 2nd T20I vs SA

1 - 23 off 38 balls vs South Africa in the 1st ODI of the three-match series

