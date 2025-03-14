Axar Patel's record as captain in professional cricket

Axar Patel has been named captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025
This is the first time that Axar will be leading the Capitals as a full-time captain for a season
Axar has had a bit of experience with the captaincy
He has captained in 24 matches in professional cricket - 23 for Gujarat and 1 for DC
Axar has captained Gujarat in 2 FC games, 5 List A matches and 16 T20 games
He has led Gujarat win 12 of those 23 matches - 2 in List A and 10 in T20s
Axar has suffered 10 losses as captain in 24 matches
His only outing as captain in IPL for DC came in a loss against RCB last year
Next : Most 500+ runs season in IPL, no Rohit, Dhoni, AB de Villiers, Suryakumar
Click to read more..