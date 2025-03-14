Virat Kohli scored 500+ plus runs in 7 IPL seasons - the joint-most by any player.
David Warner too has scored 500+ plus runs in 7 IPL seasons.
KL Rahul has scored over 500+ runs in 6 seasons.
Shikhar Dhawan has done it five times.
Suresh Raina has scored over 500 runs in 3 seasons.
Chris Gayle has done it in 3 seasons as well.
Gautam Gambhir scored over 500 runs in 3 seasons.
Jos Buttler too has scored over 500 runs in 3 seasons.
On 3 occasions, Quinton de Kock has amassed over 500+ runs in IPL.
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored over 500+ runs in 3 IPL seasons.
