 Most 500+ runs season in IPL

Virat Kohli scored 500+ plus runs in 7 IPL seasons - the joint-most by any player.

David Warner too has scored 500+ plus runs in 7 IPL seasons.

KL Rahul has scored over 500+ runs in 6 seasons.

Shikhar Dhawan has done it five times.

Suresh Raina has scored over 500 runs in 3 seasons.

Chris Gayle has done it in 3 seasons as well.

Gautam Gambhir scored over 500 runs in 3 seasons.

Jos Buttler too has scored over 500 runs in 3 seasons.

On 3 occasions, Quinton de Kock has amassed over 500+ runs in IPL.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored over 500+ runs in 3 IPL seasons.

