 Australia's Test record at Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia have played 112 Test matches at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia have won 61 Tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia have lost only 28 Tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground

23 of Australia's Tests at the SCG have ended as draws

Australia have beaten India in five Tests at the SCG

Australia have lost only one Test against India at the SCG

A win for Australia over India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will help them confirm a place in the WTC final

