 Abhishek Sharma vs Saim Ayub - Stats comparison after 12 T20Is

Abhishek Sharma has scored 256 runs in 11 T20I innings so far

In his first 12 T20Is, Saim Ayub scored 162 runs in 11 innings

Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 171.81 and an average of 23.27 in his first 12 T20I games

Saim Ayub had a strike rate of 124.61 and an average of 14.72 in his first 12 T20Is

Abhishek Sharma has registered one hundred and one fifty in 12 T20Is so far

Saim Ayub had registered NO fifties in his first 12 T20I games

Abhishek Sharma has hit 22 fours and 19 sixes in 12 T20Is

Saim Ayub hit just 17 fours and 8 sixes in his first 12 T20I innings

