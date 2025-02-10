9 players fastest to 7000 ODI runs, Williamson surpasses Kohli

9 - Desmond Haynes: Haynes got to his 7000 runs in 187 innings
8 - Martin Guptill: Guptill got to his 7000 runs in 186 innings
7 - Brian Lara: Lara got to his 7000 runs in 183 innings
6 - Rohit Sharma: Rohit got to his 7000 runs in 181 innings
5 - Sourav Ganguly: Ganguly got to his 7000 runs in 174 innings
4 - AB de Villiers: ABD got to his 7000 runs in 166 innings
3 - Virat Kohli: Kohli got to his 7000 runs in 161 innings
2 - Kane Williamson: Williamson got to his 7000 runs in 159 innings
1 - Hashim Amla: Amla got to his 7000 runs in 150 innings
