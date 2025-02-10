 9 players fastest to 7000 ODI runs, Williamson surpasses Kohli

9 - Desmond Haynes: Haynes got to his 7000 runs in 187 innings

8 - Martin Guptill: Guptill got to his 7000 runs in 186 innings

7 - Brian Lara: Lara got to his 7000 runs in 183 innings

6 - Rohit Sharma: Rohit got to his 7000 runs in 181 innings

5 - Sourav Ganguly: Ganguly got to his 7000 runs in 174 innings

4 - AB de Villiers: ABD got to his 7000 runs in 166 innings

3 - Virat Kohli: Kohli got to his 7000 runs in 161 innings

2 - Kane Williamson: Williamson got to his 7000 runs in 159 innings

1 - Hashim Amla: Amla got to his 7000 runs in 150 innings

