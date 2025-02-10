 Most centuries in international cricket at home; Rohit leaves Steve Smith behind, three Indians in the top 10

Most centuries in international cricket at home; Rohit leaves Steve Smith behind, three Indians in the top 10

Rohit Sharma smashed a much-needed century as he returned to form with a 90-ball 119 against England in the second ODI after an extended lean patch. Rohit now has 28 hundreds to his name at home in international cricket, which is one more than Steve Smith and Mahela Jayawardene. Take a look at the full list-

Steve Smith (Australia) - 27 hundreds (177 innings)

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 27 hundreds (281 innings)

Joe Root (England) - 29 hundreds (232 innings)

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 29 hundreds (282 innings)

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 30 hundreds (201 innings)

David Warner (Australia) - 31 hundreds (200 innings)

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 36 hundreds (308 innings)

Virat Kohli (India) - 38 hundreds (252 innings)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 42 hundreds (313 innings)

