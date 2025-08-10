9 Indians with most wickets in T20 cricket

9 - Axar Patel: Axar has taken 244 wickets in 286 matches in his T20 career
8 - Jaydev Unadkat: Unadkat has taken 245 wickets in 206 matches in his T20 career
7 - Harshal Patel: Harshal has taken 260 wickets in 212 matches in his T20 career
6 - Amit Mishra: Mishra has taken 285 wickets in 259 matches in his T20 career
5 - Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah has taken 313 wickets in 245 matches in his T20 career
4 - Ravi Ashwin: Ashwin has taken 317 wickets in 333 matches in his T20 career
3 - Piyush Chawla: Chawla has taken 319 wickets in 297 matches in his T20 career
2 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar has taken 327 wickets in 309 matches in his T20 career
1 - Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal has taken 380 wickets in 307 matches in his T20 career
