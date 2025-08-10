 9 Indians with most wickets in T20 cricket

9 - Axar Patel: Axar has taken 244 wickets in 286 matches in his T20 career

8 - Jaydev Unadkat: Unadkat has taken 245 wickets in 206 matches in his T20 career

7 - Harshal Patel: Harshal has taken 260 wickets in 212 matches in his T20 career

6 - Amit Mishra: Mishra has taken 285 wickets in 259 matches in his T20 career

5 - Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah has taken 313 wickets in 245 matches in his T20 career

4 - Ravi Ashwin: Ashwin has taken 317 wickets in 333 matches in his T20 career

3 - Piyush Chawla: Chawla has taken 319 wickets in 297 matches in his T20 career

2 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar has taken 327 wickets in 309 matches in his T20 career

1 - Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal has taken 380 wickets in 307 matches in his T20 career

