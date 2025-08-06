 No Gill, Shreyas Iyer returns? India&#039;s probable squad for Asia Cup 2025

No Gill, Shreyas Iyer returns? India's probable squad for Asia Cup 2025

Image Source : AP

Shubman Gill, the Indian Test captain, last played a T20I for India a year ago against Sri Lanka. While there are reports that he might return but it seems unlikely, especially after how well Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson did in the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and England

Image Source : AP

Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings and Mumbai batter, was in exceptional touch in the IPL, leading a new side to the final in his maiden stint, while smashing 600-plus runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 175 and if anyone deserves a recall, it is him

Image Source : Getty

Abhishek Sharma

Image Source : AP

Sanju Samson (WK)

Image Source : Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Image Source : AP

Tilak Varma

Image Source : AP

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Image Source : AP

Rinku Singh

Image Source : AP

Hardik Pandya

Image Source : AP

Axar Patel (VC)

Image Source : AP

Washington Sundar

Image Source : BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav

Image Source : Getty

Varun Chakravarthy

Image Source : AP

Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source : Getty

Arshdeep Singh

Image Source : BCCI

Khaleel Ahmed

Image Source : AP

Avesh Khan

Image Source : Getty

Dhruv Jurel

Image Source : Getty

Next : India vs England Test series in numbers

Click to read more..