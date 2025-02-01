 9 fast bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli bowled in first-class cricket

9 fast bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli bowled in first-class cricket

Image Source : Getty, PTI

1 - Shailender Gehlot: Virat Kohli was clean bowled by Rajasthan speedster Shailender Gehlot in 2006

Image Source : Getty

2 - Asad Ali: Pakistan speedster Asad had cleaned up Kohli in a first-class game playing for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in 2008

Image Source : AP

3 - Liam Plunkett: England speedster Plunkett had dismissed Kohli bowled in 2014

Image Source : Getty

4 - Mitchell Johnson: Aussie quick Johnson got Kohli in 2014

Image Source : Getty

5 - Shannon Gabriel: West Indies star Gabriel had cleaned Kohli in a Test in 2016

Image Source : Getty

6 - Kagiso Rabada: Proteas quick Rabada had cleaned Kohli in a Test in 2018

Image Source : Getty

7 - Ben Stokes: England test skipper Stokes had cleaned Kohli in a game in 2021

Image Source : Getty

8 - Matt Potts: English speedster Potts had bowled Kohli in a Test in 2022

Image Source : Getty

9 - Himanshu Sangwan: Railways speedster Sangwan bowled Kohli in the Ranji Trophy in 2025

Image Source : PTI

Next : Top 10 leading wicket-takers in World Test Championship history

Click to read more..