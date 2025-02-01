9 fast bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli bowled in first-class cricket

1 - Shailender Gehlot: Virat Kohli was clean bowled by Rajasthan speedster Shailender Gehlot in 2006
2 - Asad Ali: Pakistan speedster Asad had cleaned up Kohli in a first-class game playing for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in 2008
3 - Liam Plunkett: England speedster Plunkett had dismissed Kohli bowled in 2014
4 - Mitchell Johnson: Aussie quick Johnson got Kohli in 2014
5 - Shannon Gabriel: West Indies star Gabriel had cleaned Kohli in a Test in 2016
6 - Kagiso Rabada: Proteas quick Rabada had cleaned Kohli in a Test in 2018
7 - Ben Stokes: England test skipper Stokes had cleaned Kohli in a game in 2021
8 - Matt Potts: English speedster Potts had bowled Kohli in a Test in 2022
9 - Himanshu Sangwan: Railways speedster Sangwan bowled Kohli in the Ranji Trophy in 2025
