8 Players with the most consecutive ODI innings without a duck

8 - AB de Villiers: Former South African star de Villiers batted in 90 ODI innings without a duck from 2007 to 2013
7 - Mohammad Yousuf: Former Pakistan batter Yousuf has played 92 ODI innings without a duck from 2005 to 2010
6 - Richie Richardson: Former West Indies star Richardson played 92 ODI innings without a duck from 1990 to 1996
5 - Javed Miandad: Former Pakistan batter Miandad batted in 96 ODI innings without a duck from 1986 to 1992
4 - Sikandar Raza: Zimbabwe star all-rounder Raza played in 98 ODI innings without a duck from 2014 to 2022
3 - Kepler Wessels: Former Australia and South Africa player batted in 105 ODI innings without a duck from 1983 to 1994
2 - Martin Crowe: Former New Zealand star Crowe batted in 119 ODI innings without a duck from 1984 to 1993
1 - Rahul Dravid: Former India batter Dravid holds the top spot with 120 ODI innings without a duck
