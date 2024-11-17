1. Shaun Marsh - 605 runs in 27 BGT innings without a hundred
2. Tim Paine - 561 runs in 18 BGT innings without a hundred
3. Ravichandran Ashwin - 543 runs in 34 BGT innings without a hundred
4. Mitchell Starc - 535 runs in 25 BGT innings without a hundred
5. Travis Head - 534 runs in 16 BGT innings without a hundred
6. Ravindra Jadeja - 522 runs in 21 BGT innings without a hundred
7. Anil Kumble - 512 runs in 30 BGT innings without a hundred
