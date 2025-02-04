 7 players who didn't feature in ODIs for India after playing just one match since&nbsp;2021

7 players who didn't feature in ODIs for India after playing just one match since 2021

Image Source : Getty

Rajat Patidar made his ODI debut for India in Paarl in December 2023 and that was his only match in the format thus far for the Men in Blue

Image Source : Getty

Kuldeep Sen made his ODI debut in 2022 against Bangladesh in Mirpur and that was his only game in the format

Image Source : AP

India's frontline spinner in T20Is, Ravi Bishnoi, made his ODI debut in 2022 against South Africa but that was his only match in the format thus far for the Men in Blue

Image Source : BCCI

Then was the group of players, who made their ODI debuts as part of the second-string team on the 2021 tour of Sri Lanka. So, first was Nitish Rana, who hasn't played for India since.

Image Source : AP

Next was the off-spinning all-rounder K Gowtham, who too hasn't played for India since

Image Source : AP/File

Rahul Chahar played for India in T20Is and was even part of the T20 World Cup squad in 2021 but didn't feature in ODIs after that

Image Source : BCCI/FIle

Chetan Sakariya was also part of that group and is now nowhere to be seen

Image Source : BCCI Twitter

Next : No Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant dropped? India's strongest playing XI for ODI series against England

Click to read more..