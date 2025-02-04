7 players who didn't feature in ODIs for India after playing just one match since 2021

Rajat Patidar made his ODI debut for India in Paarl in December 2023 and that was his only match in the format thus far for the Men in Blue
Kuldeep Sen made his ODI debut in 2022 against Bangladesh in Mirpur and that was his only game in the format
India's frontline spinner in T20Is, Ravi Bishnoi, made his ODI debut in 2022 against South Africa but that was his only match in the format thus far for the Men in Blue
Then was the group of players, who made their ODI debuts as part of the second-string team on the 2021 tour of Sri Lanka. So, first was Nitish Rana, who hasn't played for India since.
Next was the off-spinning all-rounder K Gowtham, who too hasn't played for India since
Rahul Chahar played for India in T20Is and was even part of the T20 World Cup squad in 2021 but didn't feature in ODIs after that
Chetan Sakariya was also part of that group and is now nowhere to be seen
