KL Rahul is likely to start as a wicketkeeper even though Rishabh Pant is very close to selection. But since Rahul has been outstanding as a keeper-batter at 5, he is likely to start
Axar Patel will start ahead of Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja hasn't played an ODI since the ODI World Cup 2023 and Axar was also the vice-captain for T20Is and has come up leaps and bounds as a white-ball batter and an all-rounder
Kuldeep Yadav, if fully fit, will start in India's XI in the first ODI otherwise there could be a debut in the offing for Harshit Rana for the third format in a row
Yashasvi Jaiswal would have started in the XI if there was a vacancy at the top but since India will be using this ODI series as the means to fine-tune the preparations and zero in on the XI, which will most likely play in the Champions Trophy and hence, the likes of Jadeja and Rishabh Pant might also miss out
