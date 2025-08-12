7 players CSK are likely to release ahead of IPL 2026

The joint-five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, quite frankly, had an atrocious season in the IPL in 2025 with their traditional formula of sticking with the experienced players failing big time. CSK did find a few potential stars for the future, closer to the end of the tournament but there might be a few big names who could be released. Take a look-
R Ashwin has asked for clarity from the CSK management; however, with the price point at which he was bought, it was inversely proportional to his returns and the Men in Yellow might pull the plug on the local lad
Devon Conway just scored a 150-odd in the second Test against Zimbabwe and is still a very good player of the longer formats. However, if CSK are targeting someone like Cameron Green or a Jamie Smith, they might leave out Conway as well, bought for Rs 6.25 crore
Vijay Shankar, apart from a fifty-plus score, didn't instil confidence in the management to retain him for one more season
Gurjapneet Singh, another local lad, was acquired for Rs 2.2 crore but got injured and was replaced by Dewald Brevis. With Anshul Kamboj doing well, CSK might look at a few other pace bowling backup options at the auction
Deepak Hooda, another IPL veteran, flattered to deceive in his maiden season for CSK.
Rahul Tripathi, another big name, acquired by CSK for a decent sum, failed to replicate his previous seasons' heroics in yellow as he reunited with MS Dhoni after eight years
Jamie Overton is a very good option in T20 cricket to have in the squad but if CSK are targeting Cameron Green, having Sam Curran already in the line-up, the England all-rounder might find himself in the auction pool yet again
