7 Indians who might not be picked in Champions Trophy squad

Shivam Dube is unlikely to be picked with Hardik Pandya fit and raring to go. Moreover, Riyan Parag's emergence in the middle-order has also made things tough for Dube.

Khaleel Ahmed was part of India's tour of Sri Lanka for the ODI series but didn't get a game.

Harshit Rana is too young and is unlikely that he will be handed a debut in Champions Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav isn't in the plans of the selectors in ODIs after the final of World Cup 2023.

Abhishek Sharma is the T20 specialist and is certainly not even in the ODI plans.

Rinku Singh has played only two ODIs so far and his inexperience in the format might go against him.

Ishan Kishan is nowhere in the pecking order. With Rishabh Pant expected to make a comeback, Kishan is unlikely to return to ODIs.

