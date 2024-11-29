 7 Former MI players RCB bought in IPL 2025 auction

Tim David played 37 matches for MI from IPL 2022 to 2024

Krunal Pandya played 84 matches for MI from IPL 2016 to 2021

Romario Shepherd played six matches for MI in IPL 2024

Nuwan Thushara played seven matches for MI in IPL 2024.

Josh Hazlewood was picked by MI in 2014 but didn't play a single match.

Jitesh Sharma was with MI in 2016 but didn't get to play a single match

Rasikh Salam played one match for MI in 2019

