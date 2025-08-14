 6 Indians who have never batted with Virat Kohli in international cricket

6 Indians who have never batted with Virat Kohli in international cricket

Image Source : Getty

Yuvendra Chahal never batted with Kohli despite playing 91 international matches with him.

Image Source : Getty

Ashish Nehra and Kohli played 52 matches together, but never batted together.

Image Source : Getty

Praveen Kumar and Kohli featured in India's playing XI in 51 matches but couldn't bat together even once.

Image Source : Getty

Munaf Patel and Virat Kohli never batted together in 36 matches at the international level.

Image Source : Getty

Mohit Sharma never batted with Kohli even though playing with hm in 28 matches.

Image Source : Getty

Arshdeep Singh hasn't batted with Virat Kohli yet in 25 international matches playing together.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Teams with most CPL titles

Click to read more..