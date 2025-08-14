6 Indians who have never batted with Virat Kohli in international cricket

Yuvendra Chahal never batted with Kohli despite playing 91 international matches with him.
Ashish Nehra and Kohli played 52 matches together, but never batted together.
Praveen Kumar and Kohli featured in India's playing XI in 51 matches but couldn't bat together even once.
Munaf Patel and Virat Kohli never batted together in 36 matches at the international level.
Mohit Sharma never batted with Kohli even though playing with hm in 28 matches.
Arshdeep Singh hasn't batted with Virat Kohli yet in 25 international matches playing together.
Next : Teams with most CPL titles
Click to read more..