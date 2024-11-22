 5 Indians playing Tests in Australia for the first time

5 Indians playing Tests in Australia for the first time

Image Source : Getty Images

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Image Source : Getty Images

Jaiswal got out for a duck in the first innings of the Perth Test vs Australia

Image Source : Getty Images

2. Dhruv Jurel

Image Source : Getty Images

Dhruv Jurel has already represented India in three Tests but is playing in Australia for the first time

Image Source : Getty Images

3. Devdutt Padikkal

Image Source : Getty Images

Padikkal scored a 23-ball duck in the first innings of the Perth Test

Image Source : Getty Images

4. Nitish Reddy

Image Source : Getty Images

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been named in India's playing XI for the Perth Test

Image Source : Getty Images

5. Harshit Rana

Image Source : Getty Images

Next : Perth Stadium Test records - Labuschagne's highest score, Shami's best figures

Click to read more..