5 Indians playing Tests in Australia for the first time

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Jaiswal got out for a duck in the first innings of the Perth Test vs Australia
2. Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel has already represented India in three Tests but is playing in Australia for the first time
3. Devdutt Padikkal
Padikkal scored a 23-ball duck in the first innings of the Perth Test
4. Nitish Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy has been named in India's playing XI for the Perth Test
5. Harshit Rana
Next : Perth Stadium Test records - Labuschagne's highest score, Shami's best figures
Click to read more..