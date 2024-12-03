1. Nitish Kumar Reddy: Reddy played in the first Test in Perth and is likely to play in Adelaide
2. Harshit Rana: Rana played in the Perth Test and is likely to play in Adelaide
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal: It will be Jaiswal's first pink-ball Test
4. KL Rahul: Rahul has not played any pink-ball Test in his career
5. Mohammed Siraj has not been a part of any of India's four pink-ball Test appearances
India have played four pink-ball Tests with three wins and a loss
Australia have played 12 pink-ball Tests - the most by any team. They have won 11 and lost one
The Australia vs India pink-ball Test will begin at 9:30 AM on December 6
