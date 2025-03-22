5 huge records MS Dhoni can register in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni gears up for another season in the Indian Premier League
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Dhoni, at 43, will be the oldest player in IPL 2025
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
The CSK legend is still eyeing a few milestones in his 18th season in the Indian cash-rich league
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
1 - At 4669 runs, Dhoni needs 19 runs to become CSK's highest run-scorer, going past Suresh Raina's record
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
2 - The legendary wicketkeeper is six dismissals away from becoming the first to 200 wicketkeeping dismissals in IPL
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
3 - Dhoni is nine matches away from getting to 400 T20 matches. Only two Indians have played over 400 T20 games
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
4 - Dhoni needs to remain unbeaten five more times to become the first player with 100 Not-outs in the IPL
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
5 - Dhoni needs to score 84 more runs in death overs to get to 4000 T20 runs in death overs
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Next : Captains of all 10 teams in IPL 2025