5 huge records MS Dhoni can register in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni gears up for another season in the Indian Premier League

Dhoni, at 43, will be the oldest player in IPL 2025

The CSK legend is still eyeing a few milestones in his 18th season in the Indian cash-rich league

1 - At 4669 runs, Dhoni needs 19 runs to become CSK's highest run-scorer, going past Suresh Raina's record

2 - The legendary wicketkeeper is six dismissals away from becoming the first to 200 wicketkeeping dismissals in IPL

3 - Dhoni is nine matches away from getting to 400 T20 matches. Only two Indians have played over 400 T20 games

4 - Dhoni needs to remain unbeaten five more times to become the first player with 100 Not-outs in the IPL

5 - Dhoni needs to score 84 more runs in death overs to get to 4000 T20 runs in death overs

