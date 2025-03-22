Captains of all 10 teams in IPL 2025

1 - Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant was named the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025
Image Source : X/LSG
2 - Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer was announced as Punjab Kings' skipper ahead of IPL 2025
Image Source : X/PBKS
3 - Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill continues to lead GT in IPL after taking the job in 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins will be leading the Sunrisers yet again in the IPL
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
5 - Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson is the full-time skipper, however, Riyan Parag will lead in the first three matches as Samson will be an impact sub
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
6 - Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel was confirmed as the DC skipper ahead of IPL 2025
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
7 - Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane was named KKR captain ahead of IPL 2025
Image Source : X/KKR
8 - Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya continues to lead MI in IPL
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
9 - Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK in his second season as captain
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
10 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar was announced as RCB skipper ahead of IPL 2025
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
