 Captains of all 10 teams in IPL 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL, X/RCB

1 - Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant was named the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025

Image Source : X/LSG

2 - Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer was announced as Punjab Kings' skipper ahead of IPL 2025

Image Source : X/PBKS

3 - Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill continues to lead GT in IPL after taking the job in 2024

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins will be leading the Sunrisers yet again in the IPL

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

5 - Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson is the full-time skipper, however, Riyan Parag will lead in the first three matches as Samson will be an impact sub

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

6 - Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel was confirmed as the DC skipper ahead of IPL 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

7 - Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane was named KKR captain ahead of IPL 2025

Image Source : X/KKR

8 - Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya continues to lead MI in IPL

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

9 - Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK in his second season as captain

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

10 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar was announced as RCB skipper ahead of IPL 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

