4 Orange cap winners featuring in IPL 2025 mega auctions

1 - David Warner: Aussie star Warner was not retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025 mega auctions

He is a three-time IPL orange cap winner in 2015, 2017 and 2019

2 - Kane Williamson: New Zealand star Williamson was released by Gujarat Titans ahead of the mega auctions

He won the orange cap in 2018

3 - KL Rahul: India star and Lucknow Super Giants captain Rahul was released by LSG ahead of auctions

Rahul won the orange cap in 2020

4 - Jos Buttler: England star Buttler was not retained by Rajasthan Royals

He has won the orange cap in 2022

