4 Orange cap winners featuring in IPL 2025 mega auctions

1 - David Warner: Aussie star Warner was not retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025 mega auctions
He is a three-time IPL orange cap winner in 2015, 2017 and 2019
2 - Kane Williamson: New Zealand star Williamson was released by Gujarat Titans ahead of the mega auctions
He won the orange cap in 2018
3 - KL Rahul: India star and Lucknow Super Giants captain Rahul was released by LSG ahead of auctions
Rahul won the orange cap in 2020
4 - Jos Buttler: England star Buttler was not retained by Rajasthan Royals
He has won the orange cap in 2022
Next : 8 cricketers to face most balls in an ODI innings without a century
Click to read more..