 4 Indian captains to never win an ICC title despite leading in global events

1 - Mohammad Azharuddin

Former skipper Azharuddin led India in 25 matches from 1992 to 1999 ODI World Cups, however, he could not win a single title

2 - Srinivas Venkataraghavan

Former off-spinner Venkataraghavan captained India in six matches in the 1975 and 1979 World Cups, in which India were no competition

3 - Rahul Dravid

Iconic batter and former skipper Dravid led India in the 2006 Champions Trophy and 2007 World Cup sans a title

4 - Virat Kohli

Kohli led India in the 2017 CT, 2019 WC, 2021 WTC final and 2021 T20 WC without a title in his leadership

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly does not have an outright ICC title, however, he shared the 2002 Champions Trophy alongside Sri Lanka

