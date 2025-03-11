4 Indian captains to never win an ICC title despite leading in global events

1 - Mohammad Azharuddin
Former skipper Azharuddin led India in 25 matches from 1992 to 1999 ODI World Cups, however, he could not win a single title
2 - Srinivas Venkataraghavan
Former off-spinner Venkataraghavan captained India in six matches in the 1975 and 1979 World Cups, in which India were no competition
3 - Rahul Dravid
Iconic batter and former skipper Dravid led India in the 2006 Champions Trophy and 2007 World Cup sans a title
4 - Virat Kohli
Kohli led India in the 2017 CT, 2019 WC, 2021 WTC final and 2021 T20 WC without a title in his leadership
Former skipper Sourav Ganguly does not have an outright ICC title, however, he shared the 2002 Champions Trophy alongside Sri Lanka
