Teams to lose most finals in Champions Trophy; New Zealand equal India, England

Team India won their third Champions Trophy title, the most by any team in tournament's history after beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai by four wickets. While India have won the most finals, do you know which team has lost the most in Champions Trophy? Take a look-
New Zealand ended up on the losing side in an ICC final for the fifth time in 16 years and for the second time in the Champions Trophy, joint-most for any team in the competition
New Zealand lost a final for the first time in 2009 to their bugbear and trans-Tasman rivals Australia, who won the second consecutive Champions Trophy title
West Indies lost the inaugural final of the tournament when it was called the Knockout Trophy in 1998 to South Africa, before going down against Australia in the summit clash yet again in 2006
England lost the final of the 2004 Champions Trophy to the West Indies and in 2013 at home against India
India also lost the final a couple of times in the Champions Trophy - firstly in 2000 against New Zealand in Nairobi and the second in England against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2017. The 2002 was the only edition of the Champions Trophy to witness joint-winners
