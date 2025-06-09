11 Indians to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

1 - Bishan Singh Bedi was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2009
2 - Kapil Dev was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2009
3 - Sunil Gavaskar was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2009
4 - Anil Kumble was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2015
5 - Rahul Dravid was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2018
6 - Sachin Tendulkar was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2019
7 - Vinoo Mankad was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2021
8 - Virender Sehwag was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2023
9 - Diana Edulji was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2023
10 - Neetu David was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2023
11 - MS Dhoni was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2025
Next : Virat Kohli's 4 U19 World Cup batchmates who have won WTC title
Click to read more..