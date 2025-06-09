 11 Indians to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

1 - Bishan Singh Bedi was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2009

2 - Kapil Dev was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2009

3 - Sunil Gavaskar was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2009

4 - Anil Kumble was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2015

5 - Rahul Dravid was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2018

6 - Sachin Tendulkar was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2019

7 - Vinoo Mankad was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2021

8 - Virender Sehwag was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2023

9 - Diana Edulji was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2023

10 - Neetu David was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2023

11 - MS Dhoni was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2025

