10 players with worse IPL average than Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell won't be taking part in the 2026 edition of the IPL, having pulled out of the auction. Maxwell had two pretty poor seasons and it is also a possibility that the 37-year-old might have played his last in the IPL. Maxwell amassed 2,819 runs in 141 matches, at an average of 23.88, while striking at 155.14. Here's a look at a few prominent players with worse average than Maxwell, having scored a minimum 1,000 IPL runs -
Karun Nair (DC/KXIP/RR/RCB) - 23.85 average (1,694 runs in 76 innings)
Mayank Agarwal (DD/PBKS/SRH/RCB/RPS) - 22.96 average (2,756 runs in 125 innings)
Eoin Morgan (KKR/KXIP/RCB/SRH) - 22.66 average (1,405 runs in 75 innings)
Dwayne Bravo (CSK/GL/MI) - 22.60 average (1,560 runs in 113 innings)
Kedar Jadhav (CSK/DC/KTK/RCB/SRH) - 22.37 average (1,208 runs in 81 innings)
Krunal Pandya (MI/RCB/LSG) - 22.22 average (1,326 runs in 118 innings)
Axar Patel (DC/KXIP) - 22.02 average (1,916 runs in 124 innings)
Mandeep Singh (RCB/PBKS/KKR/DC) - 20.80 average (1,706 runs in 98 innings)
Naman Ojha (DC/RR/SRH) - 20.72 average (1,554 runs in 94 innings)
Deepak Hooda (CSK/LSG/PBKS/RR/SRH) - 17.60 (1,496 runs in 101 innings)
