Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with Shubman Gill being his deputy. Since three senior India players retired from T20Is last year after the T20 World Cup victory in 2024, there have been a lot of changes in the short-format side since the last T20 Asia Cup in 2022. Take a look-
Rohit Sharma was the captain of the side in the Asia Cup 2022, but retired from T20Is in 2024
Similarly, Virat Kohli, who scored his only T20I century in India's final Super 4s match againstr Afghanistan in 2022, also retired from the format last year.
KL Rahul hasn't been part of the Indian T20 setup since the T20 World Cup 2022 debacle
Rishabh Pant is injured and hence didn't find a place in the Asia Cup 2025 squad, with Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma being preferred wicketkeeping options
Dinesh Karthik (wk) - Retired from all formats of cricket
R Ashwin - Retired from all formats of cricket
Deepak Hooda hasn't been part of the Indian T20 setup since 2023
Ravi Bishnoi is in the reserves for the Asia Cup 2025 squad but didn't find a place in the main 15
Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't been part of the T20 setup since 2022
