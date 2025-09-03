Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with Shubman Gill being his deputy. Since three senior India players retired from T20Is last year after the T20 World Cup victory in 2024, there have been a lot of changes in the short-format side since the last T20 Asia Cup in 2022. Take a look-

Image Source : AP