 9 Indians with most sixes in T20 cricket

9 - Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas has hit 286 sixes in 240 matches

8 - Hardik Pandya: Hardik has hit 298 sixes in 302 matches

7 - Suresh Raina: Raina has hit 325 sixes in 336 matches

6 - KL Rahul: Rahul has hit 332 sixes in 239 matches

5 - MS Dhoni: Dhoni has hit 350 sixes in 304 matches

4 - Sanju Samson: Samson has hit 350 sixes in 304 matches

3 - Suryakumar Yadav: SKY has hit 380 sixes in 325 matches

2 - Virat Kohli: Kohli has hit 435 sixes in 414 matches

1 - Rohit Sharma: Rohit has hit 547 sixes in 463 matches

