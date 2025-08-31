9 Indians with most sixes in T20 cricket

9 - Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas has hit 286 sixes in 240 matches
8 - Hardik Pandya: Hardik has hit 298 sixes in 302 matches
7 - Suresh Raina: Raina has hit 325 sixes in 336 matches
6 - KL Rahul: Rahul has hit 332 sixes in 239 matches
5 - MS Dhoni: Dhoni has hit 350 sixes in 304 matches
4 - Sanju Samson: Samson has hit 350 sixes in 304 matches
3 - Suryakumar Yadav: SKY has hit 380 sixes in 325 matches
2 - Virat Kohli: Kohli has hit 435 sixes in 414 matches
1 - Rohit Sharma: Rohit has hit 547 sixes in 463 matches
