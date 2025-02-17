10 Indian players who will be playing Champions Trophy for first time

1 - Shreyas Iyer: Middle-order batter Shreyas will be in his first Champions Trophy edition
2 - KL Rahul: Wicketkeeping batter Rahul is also making his maiden appearance in the tournament
3 - Axar Patel: Spin all-rounder Axar has not featured in the Champions Trophy earlier
4 - Washington Sundar: Another spin all-rounder Washington will be playing in his first CT
5 - Kuldeep Yadav: Spinner Kuldeep is making his maiden CT appearance too
6 - Harshit Rana: Harshit is featuring in his first ICC tournament
7 - Arshdeep Singh: Speedster Arshdeep is in his first Champions Trophy too
8 - Varun Chakravarthy: Spinner Chakravarthy will make his first CT appearance too
9 - Rishabh Pant: Wicketkeeper Pant will be playing his first Champions Trophy
10 - Shubman Gill: Vice-captain Gill will play in his first CT too
Next : Sachin Tendulkar vs Steve Smith - Statistical comparison after 205 innings in Tests
Click to read more..