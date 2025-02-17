Sachin Tendulkar vs Steve Smith - Statistical comparison after 205 innings in Tests

Steve Smith seemed to have found his hands in Test cricket as he has smashed four centuries in five matches, taking his tally to 36 tons in the format. As Smith continues to ascend the batting charts, here's a look at how his numbers compare with that of Sachin Tendulkar after 205 innings
Smith reached his 35th Test century in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. With that ton, Smith not only surpassed Sunil Gavaskar on the leaderboard for most runs in Test cricket, but also left him, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene behind on the century log
After 205 innings in Test cricket, Smith has 10,140 runs to his name at an average of 56.33 including 35 centuries and 41 fifties
Steve Smith after a blip for over 12 months, has regained his form and it is an important year in Tests for Australia with the WTC final and a home Ashes series scheduled to take place. Tendulkar's numbers are still far but Smith's resurgence would be keenly watched
Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, the classier of the two, eerily didn't have too dissimilar numbers as compared to Steve Smith after 205 innings even though his career runs and centuries are far ahead of anyone and everyone
Tendulkar, who has 15,921 career runs including 51 tons in the longest format of the game, had 10,360 runs to his name after 205 innings, just 220 more than thatof Smith
Tendulkar's average of 56.30 is just 0.03 behind Steve Smith's while the number of centuries and half-centuries is the same - 35 and 41 - respectively. Even both their strike rate are in high 53
Sachin Tendulkar had his age by his side and hence was able to play for such a long time and so many matches. Steve Smith will turn 36 before he plays his next Test match in June. Even if he has two years of Test cricket left in him, Smith will definitely try to score as many as he can to be able to push himself closer to Tendulkar's numbers
