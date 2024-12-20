Major plane crashes in 2024

On Jan 15, Yeti Airlines flight crashed in Nepal, claiming the lives of all 72 on board, including crew members.
Image Source : AP
Japan Airlines' Airbus crashed on Jan 2 in Tokyo. Of 379 people on board, 5 fatalities were reported.
Image Source : AP
Gazpromavia's plane crashed on July 12 in Kolomna, Russia, claiming the lives of all 3 people on board.
Image Source : AP
DHL's plane crashed on Nov 25 in Lithuania. Of the 4 on board, 1 was reported dead in the accident.
Image Source : AP
Next : Iranian women cannot move out alone: Know harsh rules