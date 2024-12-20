 Major plane crashes in 2024

On Jan 15, Yeti Airlines flight crashed in Nepal, claiming the lives of all 72 on board, including crew members.

Japan Airlines' Airbus crashed on Jan 2 in Tokyo. Of 379 people on board, 5 fatalities were reported.

Gazpromavia's plane crashed on July 12 in Kolomna, Russia, claiming the lives of all 3 people on board.

DHL's plane crashed on Nov 25 in Lithuania. Of the 4 on board, 1 was reported dead in the accident.

