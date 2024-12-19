Iranian women cannot move out alone: Know harsh rules

Mandatory Hijab: Women must wear a hijab in public; violations lead to fines or arrests.
Dress Code: Loose-fitting clothing is required, enforced by the morality police.
Restricted Travel: Women need a male guardian's permission for international travel.
Legal Inequality: Women’s testimony and inheritance rights are unequal to men’s.
Marriage and Divorce: Women face legal hurdles in marriage and divorce.
Workplace Barriers: Employment opportunities are limited by discriminatory laws.
Sports Restrictions: Women are often banned from male-dominated events.
Reproductive Limits: Access to contraception and abortion is restricted.
Next : Allan Border vs Sunil Gavaskar - Stats comparison in Test cricket
Click to read more..