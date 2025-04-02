 World&#039;s longest train stretches 7 km, has 682 coaches

World's longest train stretches 7 km, has 682 coaches

Do you know which is the world's longest train?

The longest train in the world operates in Western Australia, a BHP iron ore train.

Can you guess the length of the train?

The train spans over an impressive 7.3 kilometers.

It was primarily used for transporting iron ore.

The train operated from Yandi Khan to Port Hedland on June 21, 2011.

The journey lasted 10 hours and 4 minutes.

The train had 682 wagons and carried 82,000 metric tons of iron ore.

The train was powered by eight general electric diesel engines.

With a total weight capacity of 99,734 metric tons, it also set the record for the world's heaviest train.

